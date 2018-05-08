Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Thrivent Partner to Help Improve the Lives of Local Families

By Thrivent Financial

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thrivent commits over $12 million in 2018 to partner with Habitat for Humanity across the U.S. and around the world

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) has been awarded $300,000 from Thrivent as part of an ongoing partnership between Habitat and Thrivent, which aims to help families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable housing. For more than a decade, Thrivent has partnered with Habitat LA, along with other Habitat offices across the United States, to build or repair over 4,800 homes and sent over 1,200 teams around the world to build more homes. Habitat LA is thrilled to announce its funding will be used to build and repair seven homes in Los Angeles.

Thrivent’s donation of $300,000 will fund two different Habitat LA building opportunities, which includes two newly constructed homes, in Long Beach and Los Angeles, and five home repair projects across Greater Los Angeles.

“A home is where families grow, memories are made and possibilities arise. But sadly, not everyone has a safe, healthy place to call home. Instead, many in Southern California are struggling to get by, forced to live in substandard housing. We’re excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to help ensure families have decent, affordable housing,” said Geoff Delahanty, a wealth advisor with Thrivent Financial.

Thrivent has committed $12 million in a 2018 partnership with Habitat for Humanity, which will be used to partner with families and mobilize volunteers in three ways: Thrivent Builds Homes, Thrivent Builds Repairs and Thrivent Builds Worldwide trips.

• Thrivent Builds Homes improves communities by helping Habitat build homes in partnership with families in need of decent, affordable housing. In Los Angeles County, two homes will be built this year.

• Thrivent Builds Repairs provides for the repair of existing homes in partnership with families who lack the resources or ability to make the repairs themselves. The Thrivent Builds Repairs program will complete five repairs in Greater Los Angeles this year.

• Thrivent Builds Worldwide allows Thrivent members and others to give financially and volunteer their time as they travel to international or domestic locations for a week or more at a time to build Habitat homes and experience other cultures.

Since the national partnership started in 2005 and through 2017, Thrivent and its members have contributed more than $240 million and more than 5.2 million volunteer hours in the U.S. and around the world.

“Thrivent and its members have made a tremendous impact on this community and we are very grateful for their continued support,” said Erin Rank, president and CEO, Habitat LA. “They not only raise the funds needed to build at least one home with us each year, they also engage hundreds of volunteers to help build them. This year, Thrivent’s support will impact more families than ever as we build two new homes together and provide much-needed repairs to seven more.”

Thrivent remains the largest non-governmental supporter of Habitat for Humanity International.

For more information about Thrivent Builds programs, visit Thriventbuilds.com. To learn about local volunteer opportunities, click here.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. As the top nonprofit homebuilder in the greater Los Angeles area with six consecutive Charity Navigator 4-Star ratings, Habitat LA has partnered with volunteers, donors and Habitat homeowners to build, renovate and repair more than 1,300 homes locally and worldwide since 1990. The lives of thousands of individuals have been transformed as a result of having a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage. By supporting Habitat LA through volunteerism, donations and supporting affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.

About Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity

Thrivent has been a national partner of Habitat for Humanity since 2005. The partnership is designed to involve Thrivent members and other volunteers to improve communities by working alongside families in need of a decent place to live all across the U.S. and around the world. Together with its volunteers, Thrivent has constructed and repaired more than 4,800 homes in the U.S. and has sent over 1,200 build teams around the world. Thrivent remains the largest non-governmental supporter of Habitat for Humanity International. For more information, visit ThriventBuilds.com

Jeff & Melanie Meyer – Thrivent Financial provide financial planning in Santa Clarita from their Valencia office. Jeff Meyer and Melanie Meyer can help you live generously — so you have enough for your family and enough to support charitable giving in the Santa Clarita community. Wealth management is key to building the financial future you’re dreaming of. Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent Office offers the guidance you need for business planning, financial education, 401k planning, IRA planning, life insurance, retirement planning, retirement distribution, personal finance planning, investment advice and any other long term financial planning you need. For all your Santa Clarita financial planning needs, contact Jeff and Melanie Meyer, a results-oriented team in Santa Clarita, to setup your complimentary consultation.

Jeff & Melanie Meyer – Thrivent Financial

25350 Magic Mountain Pkwy,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 799-0230

connect.thrivent.com/jeff-melanie-meyer-Thrivent-Financial

melaniemeyer-thriventfinancial@thriventfinancial.com

Thrivent member activities, such as Thrivent Action Teams, Thrivent Builds, and Thrivent Choice, engage Thrivent members and Thrivent Member Networks in charitable activities, furthering Thrivent’s mission and its purposes under state law. You should never purchase or retain any insurance or annuity products simply to be able to participate. Participation is subject to applicable Terms and Conditions at Thrivent.com.

Insurance products issued or offered by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name for Thrivent

Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, WI. Not all products are available in all states. Securities and

investment advisory services are offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., 625

Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415, a FINRA and SIPC member and a wholly owned

subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent Financial representatives are registered representatives of

Thrivent Investment Management Inc. They are also licensed insurance agents/producers of

Thrivent. Fee-based investment advisory services are available through qualified investment

advisor representatives only. For additional important information, visit Thrivent.com/disclosures 2093871-041818