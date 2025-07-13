Blog

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision 

A traffic collision results in at least one transport to the hospital on the 25200 block of The Old Road on Sunday, Sunday, July 13, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
A traffic collision results in at least one transport to the hospital on the 25200 block of The Old Road on Sunday, Sunday, July 13, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision on the 25200 block of The Old Road on Sunday afternoon, according to Jonathan Torres with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to California Highway Patrol-Newhall area Office officials. 

The collision occurred in front of the In-N-Out in Stevenson Ranch, Torres said. 

CHP officers were dispatched at 1:09 p.m., according to Officer Megan Curtiss with CHP. 

Firefighters arrived at 1:18 p.m., Torres said. 

Firefighters transported the patient to the hospital at 1:29 p.m., according to Torres. 

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Curtiss. 

A traffic collision between a sedan and motorcycle results in at least one transport in front of In-N-Out in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday afternoon, Sunday, July 13, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
A traffic collision between a sedan and motorcycle results in at least one transport in front of In-N-Out in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday afternoon, Sunday, July 13, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
