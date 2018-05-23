Handyman accused of prying open door, burglary

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Val Verde handyman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of residential burglary after he allegedly pried open the door of a house.

Maximiliano Gomezbarris, 39, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shortly after noon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, about 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 29100 block of Rainbow Drive in Val Verde for a “burglary now” call, Shirley Mille, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“The suspect allegedly pried a door open to make entry into the victim’s house,” she said.

“No one was home at the time but observant neighbors who knew that no one was home called 9-1-1 to report it to Sheriff’s Station.”

Bail for Gomezbarris was set at $50,000.

