Man arrested after allegedly taking phone from ex-wife as she called 911

By Jim Holt

25 mins ago

A Burbank man who allegedly grabbed the cellphone from his ex-wife as she called 911 to report an incident of domestic violence was tracked down by sheriff’s deputies and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

On Saturday, about 3:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call on the 19000 block of Wellhaven Street, in Canyon Country, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

“A 911 call had been received by the station and dispatchers heard a woman scream and then the call was disconnected,” she said.

“The suspect is the victim’s ex-husband and was reportedly making criminal threats towards her, and she was in fear of him.

“He pulled up in front of her house, she called 911. As she was talking to dispatchers, the suspect grabbed (and kept) the victim’s cell phone,” Miller said. “There was a struggle that ensued when the victim tried to get her phone back, causing her to fall down, and the suspect left in his vehicle.”

The suspect, 38, lives in the San Fernando Valley, prompting deputies to notify other agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

SCV Sheriff’s deputies transported the suspect back to SCV station’s jail and the suspect was booked on robbery charges, Miller said.

