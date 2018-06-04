‘Coffee with Castaic Town Council’ meetings to begin

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Castaic Area Town Council will begin holding regular coffee meetings with their constituents at It’s a Grind Cafe from 5-7 p.m. All will be at the same location and time, although on differing days of the week.

The first “Coffee with Castaic Town Council” will be held today by Region I representatives, President Jessica Chambers and Councilman Brad Lanfranco, at It’s A Grind Cafe. Region I consists of Hasley Hills, North Bluffs, Live Oak and Hillcrest communities.

The next meeting will be July 2, and hosted by Region II representatives Vice President Bonnie Nikolai and Councilman Jeremiah Dockray. Region II makes up the Val Verde area.

Region III Councilman Lloyd Carder and Councilwoman Sandia Ennis will host the third coffee meeting on July 30. Region III comprises areas of Hasley, Sloan and Romero Canyons

Region IV Councilman Jeff Preach will speak Sept. 4 to constituents from Region IV communities Meadowood, Bravo, Encore and Castaic east of I-5 and south of Lake Hughes Road.

Region V constituents will get to chat with Councilman Hal Neff and Jim D’Addario on Oct.1. The region comprises Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, NorthLake and Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

Chambers said the meetings are to connect the council with its constituents.

“We wanted to be more out in the community and let people see who we are,” she said.

For more information, visit the council’s website at catc.org.