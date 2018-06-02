New “bypass” lane scheduled to open as part of Roadway Rehabilitation Project

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A temporary bypass lane on northbound Interstate 5 was removed on Thursday and will be replaced by a new bypass lane to be opened on June 8, according to a news release.

The original lane rested between Valencia Boulevard. and State Route 126. The new lane will start near Pico Canyon Road. and Lyons Avenue, continuing to Valencia Boulevard.

This plan was originally advised by the California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, which is in the process of replacing and repairing lanes as a part of the Golden State Freeway Roadway Rehabilitation Project.

With construction taking place, drivers are advised to slow to 55 mph and expect extra travel time. Fines are doubled when driving in construction zones.

By removing and replacing these parts of the I-5, Caltrans is continuing its $171 million project to replace concrete pavement along 16 miles of the freeway.

The expected completion of this project will be summer 2019.

For more information on the project and for scheduled temporary traffic conditions, go to the Caltrans website or click here and here.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Twitter page.