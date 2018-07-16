Brush fire burns 5 acres in Acton
By Jim Holt
1 hour ago
A joint firefighting effort by Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest firefighters knocked down a brush fire near Acton in less than 45 minutes Monday morning.
The fire burned 5 acres of brush.
The fire — dubbed the Briggs Fire — broke out on the 8300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, between between Indian Canyon Road and Briggs Road at 10:36 a.m. Monday.
“No structures were threatened and all forward progress of the fire was reported at 11:14 a.m.,” Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.
