Brush fire burns 5 acres in Acton

By Jim Holt

1 hour ago

A joint firefighting effort by Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest firefighters knocked down a brush fire near Acton in less than 45 minutes Monday morning.

The fire burned 5 acres of brush.

The fire — dubbed the Briggs Fire — broke out on the 8300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, between between Indian Canyon Road and Briggs Road at 10:36 a.m. Monday.

“No structures were threatened and all forward progress of the fire was reported at 11:14 a.m.,” Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

