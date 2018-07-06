Santa Clarita Artists Association to host a two-day Summer Art Festival

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Artists Association, or SCAA, is hosting the Summer Art Festival, a two-day event in August, featuring 20 local artists and over 100 pieces of art, at The Oaks Club.

“The public is invited to view the art show anytime and to join our artists’ reception,” said Laurie Morgan, SCAA events coordinator. “You’re invited to look over their shoulders and ask questions. Local officials, artist members and art leaders will grace the occasion.”

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, a live band will perform for dinner patrons. Then on Saturday evening from 5-8 p.m., a free artists’ reception featuring live entertainment, appetizers and desserts with a no-host bar will take place.

Although the golf course is private to members, the restaurant is open to the public for lunch and dinner.

In its 29th year, SCAA’s main goal is to make visual art visible in the community. It provides free art demonstrations to the public; participates in community events; awards yearly scholarships for high school art students and College of the Canyons; and loans art to local medical offices and facilities to uplift the spirits of patients, a news release noted.

The Summer Art Festival will run from Aug. 10-11, Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Oaks Club of Valencia (TOC), located at 26550 Heritage View Lane.

To learn more about the SCAA, please go to the SCAA website, www.santaclaritaartists.org. For more information on the Summer Art Festival, contact Tony Barba, Event Co-Chair, at (818) 968-6333.