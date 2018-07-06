Unconscious girl rescued from Castaic Lake by lifeguards

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An 11-year-old girl, reportedly unconscious, was pulled from Castaic Lake by lifeguards and taken to the boat ramp where they were met by paramedics Friday morning.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a medical emergency shortly after 11 a.m.

“This call came in as a water rescue,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

“Castaic (Lake) lifeguards responded and the patient was taken to the launch ramp,” he said.

Paramedics treated the girl at the ramp. They were still with the patient as of 11:40 a.m.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau responded to reports that the 11-year-old girl was found unconscious.

