Gibbons Center seeks fundraising for new gibbon enclosure

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The Gibbon Conservation Center has been working for years to help stop the loss of one of humanity’s closest cousins, the gibbon, from becoming extinct.

Working toward this goal, the center is looking to build a brand new enclosed structure specifically designed for the gibbons’ unique way of moving. The new structure will hopefully help introduce two northern white-cheeked gibbons, Pepper and Nate, to each other, according Alma Rodriguez, operations and development manager of the Gibbon Center,

“There are only about a 1,000 left of them in the world,” said, Rodriguez, regarding the northern white-cheeked gibbons. “We’re going to introduce Pepper and Nate: They were both born here, and we want to pair them off together. They’re part of a species survival plan.”

Pepper and Nate are genetically different from each other, which makes them prime candidates to pair off in order to create a diverse offspring, according to Rodriguez.

The new structure being designed for the center is being priced at around $100,000, and the center is looking for donations and fundraising options to meet that goal by the end of October this year.

“The actual design came from Brent Hoerner Structural engineering,” Rodriguez explained. “He came out, he watched the gibbons and he proposed the design to us. We loved it. We told him to go forward with it.”

So far the center has raised $20,000, which has come from the Henry Mayo Foundation through a donation. By Saturday, the center was hoping to meet with local residents to discuss fundraiser ideas the center could use to raise money, however no one attended.

All species of gibbons are considered endangered and places like Santa Clarita’s Gibbon Conservation Center are making an effort to stop the decline. Doing this through repopulation efforts and awareness events.

“When people see this firsthand and with their own eyes, they have a new appreciation and it sticks with them throughout their day,” Rodriguez said. “They build a connection with the gibbons, they are very similar to humans. They live in families with a mom, dad, offsprings. They all have unique upbringings and personalities. That resonates more with people and they care a little more.”

Those wishing to donate to the center can visit their website at https://www.gibboncenter.org/donations.html.