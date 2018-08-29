Woman earns car for cosmetic sales

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita resident and entrepreneur Brittany Barlog is defining what it means to be a “girl boss.”

Barlog began her own Mary Kay Cosmetics business in 2015. “It was a game changer for me,” she said. “When I started, my faith was so low, in the Lord and in myself.”

Mary Kay Cosmetics is a faith-based company. “They want you to believe: faith first, family second, career third,” Barlog said.

Based on those values, she has built her business while attending college at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

In the past four years, Barlog received three degrees: associate of arts in beauty industry merchandising and marketing, advanced studies associate’s in arts beauty industry management and bachelor of arts in professional studies.

“I found something in the industry that I loved so much, I am passionate about it, and I can thrive at it,” she said.

Today, Barlog is 21 and the youngest Santa Clarita resident to earn a free car — a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze — from Mary Kay, she said.

“It has changed my life,” Barlog said of earning her first free car. “Mary Kay took care of everything for me.”

Mary Kay Cosmetics took care of the car title, tax, license and registration, 85 percent of the car insurance and her car payment for two years. She says it took her four months to earn the car in 2016.

Barlog plans to earn another free car from the company. “It depends on how all the numbers play out,” she said. “It’s between a 2019 Chevy Cruze or a four-door Mini Cooper with pink stripes.”

She believes growing up with both her parents being entrepreneurs has helped her build her own business today.

“I’ve only known the entrepreneurial spirit,” she said. “Nine-to-5 never made sense to me.”

Making her own schedule as an entrepreneur has let her spend time with her family.

“I want to be the best example for my sister,” she said. “My sister was born with Down syndrome. Her name is Jennifer. We are the best of friends.”

Barlog and her sister are eight years apart in age, and they inspire each other every day.

“When I work my business, I love coming home to spend time with her,” Barlog said. “I want her to have a role model such as myself.”

Barlog strives to be a role model for her sister, other female entrepreneurs and her clients.

“If I leave with them feeling hopeful confident and beautiful, I’ve done my job,” Barlog said.”It doesn’t feel like it’s about money.”