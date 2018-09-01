It takes a village: Elevate Church holds family conference

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

“It takes a tribe to raise a family” is the premise of the Elevate Church family conference being held this Labor Day weekend, said Elevate Church office administrator Jasmine Romero.

The church on Main Street in Newhall is hosting a free family conference with guest speakers throughout the weekend to help families with struggles they may be facing.

The conference is open to “anybody and everybody,” Romero said. “We want to invest in the families of our city, church and community.”

The weekend kicked off Friday with guest speakers Pastors Kevin and M’Lisa Goff. They shared their story on “how God’s restored their family when all hope seemed lost,” Romero said.

The goal is to empower families to live a life of freedom, faith and forgiveness, Romero said.

Events will continue throughout the weekend. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, a neuroscience development specialist for children and youth will join parents to speak about development of their children. Sunday guest speakers Pastors Kevin & M’Lisa Goff will return for services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

“Arguments. Divorce. Abuse. Dysfunction,” the church shared in a Facebook event. “At some point in our lives we will experience these things in our family or come across someone who has.”

This event is bringing families back to the original design God created — one of joy, peace, love and unity, Romero said.