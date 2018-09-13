Vandals get jail time for tagging park building

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Of two vandals accused of tagging a park building with spray paint in July, one received a 45-day jail sentence, the other received three days’ jail time.

The two men arrested July 18 on suspicion of felony vandalism in July were Jose Aguero, 19, of Newhall, and Carlos Daniel Gallegos Martin, 18, of Canyon Country.

Aguero was found to be in violation of probation and sentenced to 45 days in jail, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Aguero’s sentenced also included 36 months of summary probation, 37 hours community service and an order to enter into a first time DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs) program, he said.

Martin pleaded no contest on July 20 to one misdemeanor count of vandalism, Santiago said.

“On Aug. 29, he was sentenced to three days in jail, 36 months summary probation, two days community service and ordered to pay fines and fees,” he said.

The pair were arrested by a California Highway Patrol officer patrolling near Bouquet Canyon Road, between Texas Canyon Road and the Texas Canyon Fire Station, in the Angeles National Forest, where he spotted the alleged vandalism.

“While one of our officers was on patrol, in the vicinity of the rest area, he was flagged down by a citizen that witnessed the two suspects tagging the building,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said at the time of the arrests.

