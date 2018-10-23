Prep notebook: Hart back in polls after big win

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Another week of action in the books brings new results in the CIF-Southern Section polls, with one Foothill League team making its way back into the rankings.

After handing West Ranch its first loss of the season, Hart moved back into the Division 3 polls for the first time since Sept. 10. The Indians (5-4 overall, 2-2 league) are ranked as the No. 9 team and will look to continue to climb the polls with one league game left on the schedule, a showdown with Golden Valley on the road.

With the loss, West Ranch (8-1 overall, 3-1 league) dropped back two spots in the polls and are now in the No. 4 spot in Division 6.

Valencia continued its league dominance with a 41-14 home win against Saugus.

After trailing 14-13, the Vikings (6-3 overall, 4-0 league) rattled off 28 straight points and held the Centurions (6-3 overall, 2-2 league) offense to just one score in the second half.

After starting league 2-0, Saugus has now dropped its last two games and will look to finish the season on a high note taking on Canyon in a home tilt at College of the Canyons.

Canyon (2-7 overall, 0-4 league) is still searching for its first league win after losing a thriller to Golden Valley (2-7 overall, 1-3 league) last week 35-33.

The Cowboys were trailing 35-27 when quarterback Ayden Litz was able to score on a rushing touchdown, bringing it to 35-33. The Cowboys were unable to complete the two-point conversion but had another opportunity to win when they recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The 38-yard field goal fell just short and the Grizzlies were the recipients of their first league win.

SCCS is the other Santa Clarita team that was ranked, as the Cardinals fell back to the No. 6 spot in Division 12 after losing to Rio Hondo Prep 36-21. They were the No. 2 ranked team last week.

Cop continues to cruise

Since league play opened four weeks ago, Valencia quarterback Davis Cop has been lighting up the scoreboard. In the Vikings’ four consecutive wins, Cop went 38-for-66 for 659 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

He’s also demonstrated his ability to use his feet, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Kaelin keeps grinding

While Golden Valley has struggled this season, junior Johnathan Kaelin has been a bright spot for the Grizzlies.

Kaelin has lined up on the outside and in the backfield for Golden Valley, leading the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (502) and total touchdowns (13). He is third on the team in rushing with 209 yards on 38 carries.

Golden Valley’s win over Canyon was perhaps Kaelin’s best performance yet, as he rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns while adding 88 yards and a touchdown through the air. He even completed a pass for 21 yards.