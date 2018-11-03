County fire crews tackle blaze inside Canyon Country house

By Austin Dave

5 mins ago

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters battled a blaze inside a Canyon Country house Saturday morning, a county official confirmed.

The blaze was reported at 11:35 a.m. on the second floor of a home on the 17700 block of Silverstream Drive, above Canyon Country Park, according to Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the L.A. County Fire Department’s Command and Control section.

A first-alarm response was ordered and four engines, a quint, one battalion chief and a paramedic squad from across Santa Clarita’s Battalion 22 converged on the structure within about two minutes, Flores confirmed.

Arriving crews reported heavy smoke rising from a window on the west side of the second floor.

Firefighters utilized Quint 104’s aerial ladder to reach the top of the house as thick black smoke rose and permeated throughout the cluster of single-family dwellings perched on a hilltop.

Four firefighters climbed atop the roof and began cutting holes to keep the fire from spreading by encouraging the flames to move vertically. The procedure is also utilized to free trapped smoke and gases inside the building, Flores said.

The fire, which was mostly extinguished by noon, was contained to one bedroom. The incident lasted approximately two hours and nine minutes.