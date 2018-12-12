Castaic cook to stand trial for robbery

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A cook who lives in Castaic was ordered this week to stand trial on a charge alleging he robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint in August.

Hector Hernandez, 25, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court on a charge of robbery, a felony.

After a brief preliminary hearing, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to warrant a trial.

“On Dec. 10, he was held to answer (to the charge filed against him,)” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, said Wednesday.

Hernandez is now scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 24.On Aug. 4, shortly after 3 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 31500 block of Castaic Road for reports of a robbery at gunpoint.

“The suspect was arrested and a semiautomatic handgun seized,” Sgt. Daniel Dantice said at the time of the arrest.

In addition to felony robbery, Hernandez faces charges of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics, Dantice said.

Hernandez remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

