Sunday: Beginner/Intermediate Salsa Class
By News Release
1 min ago

Beginners and intermediate level dancers can learn how to dance salsa on Sunday at LYTE Dance Academy from 6 to 8 p.m. The instructors include Lionel Araya and special guest instructor Yenny Widjaja, co-founders of the L.A. Dance Connection.

It doesn’t matter if you have two left feet or no partner. Araya’s teaching method is simple, easy to follow and low-stress. His motto is, “Dance, Laugh, Sleep, Let’s Eat.” And, according to the group, you will get all that, except sleep, at this workshop.

It is expected to be a fun-filled evening with dancing and socializing. And, no partner is needed. The only requirement is that you are over 13 years old.

Last month, Araya held a successful Salsa Rueda de Casino workshop at the same dance academy. LYTE Dance Academy is at 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, Unit 20, Santa Clarita. The cost of the workshop is $20.

For more information, contact Magic Mike at 661-312-2106 or email ariel@cybergal.com.

