Motorcyclist hurt in collision with car

A motorcyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road.



The crash happened shortly after 4:35 p.m. when a motorcycle and a car collided on Golden Valley at Valley Center Drive.



“We had a car versus motorcycle,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call and, after treating the injured motorcyclist at the crash site, secured him to a stretcher and then placed him inside an ambulance.



“This was an MC down,” said Fire Department Capt. John Butorovich. “We had one patient taken to Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital.”



