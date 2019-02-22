City thanks deputies for achieving ‘lowest crime rate in Santa Clarita history’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Surrounded by a dozen Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel, Mayor Marsha McLean on Friday recognized law enforcement’s efforts in achieving “the lowest crime rate in Santa Clarita history.”



“Today we recognize the men and women of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for their successful crime-fighting efforts that led to significant reductions in the city’s crime rates for 2018,” said McLean during a press conference at City Hall.



Numbers shared by the city show a 20-percent drop in part one crimes from 2017 to 2018. This includes: a 23-percent drop in robberies, a nearly 19-percent reduction in assaults, burglaries fell by almost 14 percent, grand theft autos reached a 28-percent drop and larceny/thefts fell by almost 22 percent.



In late January, the city released initial data, which showed slightly different numbers. City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said statistics shared today are the final, verified numbers and will be used to reflect 2018’s official data.



These figures surpassed numbers from 2014, which indicated the previous lowest crime statistics on record in Santa Clarita, according to the city.



To help bring the crime rate down, sheriff’s officials said they have implemented techniques including targeted traffic enforcement, the apprehension of suspects, special operations and public education and awareness efforts.



SCV Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Lewis said, “It really is the partnership of the community and with the support of not only the city and the county but really the support of the community.”



“We empower the Santa Clarita residents to watch what’s going on, see what’s happening, engage themselves with what’s happening and be our eyes and ears,” he added.



Both the city and the Sheriff’s Department received certificates of recognition for their efforts from representatives of Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and commentary from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

