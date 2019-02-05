Newhall bridge widening project ribbon cutting set for Feb. 27

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After postponing a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening project due to wet weather conditions, the city of Santa Clarita has announced the rescheduled date.



City officials have scheduled the public event 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, on the northwest corner of the bridge, by the Valencia Village shopping plaza, where parking will be available.



Dignitaries such as Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and representatives from the county Public Works Department and Caltrans are set to join City Council members for the ribbon cutting.



The multi-million-dollar project is located in the area between Avenue Tibbitts/ Dickason Drive and McBean Parkway on Newhall Ranch Road and was designed to improve traffic circulation.



Inclement weather caused a delay in finishing details in mid-January, such as road grinding and striping of the lanes. As of Monday, striping of the lanes is still underway but work is expected to be complete before the event, according to project manager Jackie Lillio.



The project has expanded the bridge by bringing the traffic lane count total to eight, improved trail connectivity with a new undercrossing in the west bank, added a raised median and a new protected sidewalk and bike path on the south side of the bridge.

