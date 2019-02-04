Saugus man sentenced to 2 years for DUI with injury

111 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man charged with DUI in connection with a crash a year ago when he drove his pickup truck into a tree in Bridgeport, sending both himself and his toddler son to the hospital, was sentenced Monday to two years in state prison.



Kevin Hussain, 31, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court where he entered his plea, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



“Hussain pled no contest to a single count of felony DUI with injury, and admitted that the incident occurred within 10 years of a different felony DUI,” he said.

“Today, Hussain was sentenced to two years in state prison. However, because the defendant has been in custody since Feb. 5, 2018, the sentence of two years was considered ‘time served’ as of today’s date,” Santiago said. As a result, Hussain remains in custody with one year left to serve.



The traffic collision happened midday on Feb. 5, on McBean Parkway at Bridgeport,

when a truck smashed into a tree, shearing a water main and sending at least 15,000 gallons of water down the drain.



Hussain was arrested a couple of hours after the crash by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.



The investigator interviewed people including an off-duty law enforcement officer who saw the crash happen.



Two days after the crash, prosecutors announced they would pursue seven criminal charges against Hussain including: felony DUI with prior (convictions); child endangerment; hit and run with injuries; driving under the influence with prior DUI conviction; hit and run property; driving with a suspended license; and driving without an interlock device. Deputies found a toddler in a carseat in the vehicle.



The child, who appeared to be 2 years old at the time, was not hurt in the crash, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station, said at the time of the crash. Deputies got the child out on the passenger side.



“We are thankful that the toddler is going to be OK, and we hope the father gets the help he needs,” she said at the time.



A firefighter at the time said the driver hit a “main feed valve,” which released a gusher of water.



The February 2018 arrest marked the eighth time Hussain has been arrested since 2006, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.



On three occasions — once in 2010, and twice in 2011 — he pleaded no contest to having an illegal amount of alcohol in his blood when driving a vehicle.



Then on June 2, 2015, Hussain was convicted at San Fernando Superior Court of driving under the influence of alcohol.

