Tickets to COC’s Silver Spur Celebration available for purchase

College of the Canyons students, staff and members of the Santa Clarita Valley community are invited to attend this year’s Silver Spur Celebration, which will honor longtime COC supporters Don and Cheri Fleming.



Hosted by the College of the Canyons Foundation, the celebration is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Petersen Automotive Museum, located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, according to college leaders.



As strong friends and supporters of the college since 1999, the Flemings have contributed to nearly every one of the foundation’s significant initiatives, school leaders previously said in a news release. In recognition of their unwavering support, the college’s foundation named Don and Cheri Fleming as the recipients of the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.



Tickets to the ceremony are $250 per person, and those who are interested in attending can visit COCFoundation.com, call 661-362-3435 or email COCFoundation@canyons.edu.



This year’s event will be chaired by Diana Cusumano, a previous Silver Spur recipient and COC Foundation board member.



For more information about the 2019 ceremony, to purchase tickets or to become an event sponsor, contact the foundation at 661-362-3737 or visit the foundation’s home page.

