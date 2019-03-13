Annual e-waste event scheduled for Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News release

Santa Clarita residents will have the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics during the annual Emblem Academy e-waste event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The event benefits residents and the academy’s STEM activities. The school is designated as a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) school in the Saugus Union School District. The event is sponsored by the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, which will collect the e-waste and take it to a recycling facility.



The annual e-waste recycling event has become very popular within the community, and they are now hosting multiple events this year, according to the group.



Electronics are produced with a multitude of precious, and potentially environmentally harmful, materials. By responsibly recycling electronic devices, these materials can be safely removed and repurposed, keeping them out of landfills.



For more information, email EmblemRecycling@gmail.com. The event will take place rain or shine at the academy, 22635 Espuella Drive, Saugus. No hazardous waste materials will be accepted.