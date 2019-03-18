City celebrates start of Canyon Country Community Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Construction is officially under way on the Canyon Country Community Center as city and county officials celebrated Friday the groundbreaking of the much-anticipated project.



“Today’s a great day for residents living here in Canyon Country and across our city,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean. “We are all looking forward to when this new center opens its doors to the community and becomes a hub for enrichment activity and learning opportunities.”



The current center, located on Flying Tiger Drive at Sierra Highway, will soon become a new, 25,000 square foot site on the northeast corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.



With the official green light to construct, phase one of three will begin in the coming weeks, McLean said. This portion of the work will include improvements to the Mint Canyon Channel, infiltration system, storm drains and rough grading the site.



This phase will cost the city nearly $10.7 million.



Members of the community will begin to see the project take shape in phase two when construction of the facility, parking, walkways and play areas commence.



The community center will hold classes, activities and programs for youth and adults, as well as host community events and workshops, the mayor said. Based on the public’s feedback, the center’s design includes a gymnasium, computer technology, an open turf play area, community and fitness rooms and a demonstration kitchen.



The ceremony concluded with shoveling dirt to celebrate the start of construction with officials such as city councilmembers, City Manager Ken Striplin, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and representatives from the office of county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.



City officials expect to hold a ribbon cutting for the finished project in early 2021, McLean said.

