Local roundup: Hart softball wins in extras, boys volleyball sweep Notre Dame

Hart softball defeated Chaminade 7-6 in an eight-inning game on Tuesday.



Brooke Marquez was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Aly Kaneshiro finished with a home run and two RBIs, going 3-for-4 on the day.



Brooke Dragoloski hit the two-out game-winning single to clinch the win for Hart.



With the win, Hart improves to 5-1 overall.



Boys Volleyball



Hart 3, Notre Dame 0



The Hart boys volleyball team won its sixth game of the year, defeating the Knights in straight sets: 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.



Hart plays Harvard-Westlake at Hart at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

