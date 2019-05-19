Special Olympics Spring Games held at Hart High

Athletes hit the courts during the 2019 Santa Clarita Special Olympics Spring Games at Hart High School on Saturday.



Over 100 players, comprised of different teams, came to play basketball at Hart High, the Boys and Girls Club, Placerita Junior High School and West Ranch High School, as well as bocce ball at Newhall Park and athletics activities on the Hart High track. Buses transported the athletes from each location back and forth to Hart High, which began with the opening ceremony and parade of athletes.



Teams were comprised of athletes from across southern California, including North Hollywood and Burbank. Other competitions took place across the region, including in Ventura County, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Torrance. These will all lead up to the Summer Games on June 8-9 at California State University, Long Beach.



Dana Bowers served as one of the coaches for the Blue Sharks, a men’s basketball team made up of eight players from across Santa Clarita. This included Bowers’ older brother, Riley.



“He’s grown as an athlete and as a person,” Bowers said. “He’s a lot more confident going out into the game, and this season, he’s playing on defense and that’s really big for him. Before, he would stay in one spot the whole entire time he played, so just watching him grow is really awesome.”



Towards the end of the games, gold, silver and bronze awards were handed out by Josh Greengard, California Highway Patrol officer.



To find out more about upcoming games, vist sosc.org.