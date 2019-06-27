Child with head injury airlifted in Valencia

A child suffering a head injury was airlifted from an open spot behind Kaiser Permanente on Tourney Road at noon today.



Paramedics were called to the area of Tourney Road, just north of Valencia Boulevard at 11:25 a.m.



“This was a call for a head injury,” Supervisor Melanie Flores, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.



“It is unknown how or why the injury happened,” she said.



At 12:03 p.m., rescue helicopter Number 18 lifted off from a dirt lot behind the Kaiser building.

The child was taken to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center.