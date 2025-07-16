SCV Water to host ‘Water Matters’ webinar  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is scheduled July 23 to host a webinar offering residents the opportunity to learn more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The “Water Matters” webinar, “Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV,” will be held via Zoom and attendees will have the chance to learn more about the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and how SCV Water samples and tests local water supplies thousands of times per year, according to a news release from the agency.

Participants will learn more about how the agency monitors water quality, including the ongoing issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and discuss common water quality concerns and possible solutions.

The webinar is scheduled 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, and registration and more information are available at yourSCVwater.com/water-matters.