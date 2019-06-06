SCV Water survey: Customers satisfied with service and communication

Water users in the Santa Clarita Valley gave the agency that delivers their water thumbs-up approval this week, according to results of a feedback survey sent out by the SCV Water Agency.



A majority are satisfied with the water service they receive and feel that SCV Water provides them with accurate and reliable information, according to a news release issued this week by SCV Water.



“In our first year of service, 80% of our customers who participated in the survey were satisfied with the overall service they received, compared to 60% in 2017,” Bill Cooper, board president for SCV Water, was quoted as saying in the release.



“One could draw the conclusion that as a new water agency, we are better equipped with a regional water management approach that allows us to provide exceptional benefits and service to our customers.”



In asking what satisfaction meant to customers, results showed it’s more than just providing

reliable, clean water — it’s providing excellent customer service and clear communications, too.



An overwhelming majority — 94% of customers — agreed that SCV Water provides them accurate and reliable information, according to the agency



“We strive to be transparent with all that we do – our operations, financial information and planning,” said Matt Stone, the agency’s general manager.



“We want to listen to what our customers have to say and look for ways to partner together to protect our community’s water supply,” he said.



As the regional water provider, SCV Water has the opportunity to be a stronger voice in local

and state water issues, agency officials say.



To gain a baseline, customers were asked about issues including a proposed statewide water tax or fee to fund clean water assistance for communities unable to use their water supply; and local cleanup of the Santa Clara River from invasive plants, which would have potential water supply benefits.



Results included:



When asked about paying a $1 per month tax / fee for clean water assistance for impacted communities, 40% were opposed, 40% were undecided, and 20% were in support.



When asked about paying to help remove arundo from the riverbed, 27% were opposed, 45% were undecided, and 28% were willing to pay from $1 to $5 per month.



Arundo is an invasive giant reed that spreads rapidly, and locally uses as much as 11,000 acre-feet

of water a year, compared to native plants.



“These periodic surveys help us to understand the level of awareness our customers have

about important issues related to our water supply and their satisfaction with SCV Water’s

services,” said Stone.



