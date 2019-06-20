Two men credited for tackling a would-be robber in botched ATM mugging

Two men chased down a would-be thief who allegedly tried to rob a woman at an ATM in Canyon Country are being credited for helping nab the suspect.



The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. on Soledad Canyon Road, behind the Bank of America, near Whites Canyon Road.



“A female adult victim was getting money at the ATM when the suspect came by and tried to take her money,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said.



“He did not actually take possession of any money,” she said, noting there was a tussle.



A man eating lunch at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Soledad saw the tussle and responded.



“A diner came out of Crazy Otto’s and ran after the suspect,” Miller said.



At that point, a second man joined in the pursuit, she added.



“With the aid of these two citizens, they were able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived,” Miller said.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of someone in need of a medical assistance.



“This happened behind the Bank of America,” Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said, noting that an ambulance was requested.



Although there was no report of the victimized woman being hurt, an ambulance was requested by a first responder.



One patient was taken by ambulance on basic life support to the hospital, Sims said.



