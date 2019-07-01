Alleged golf cart theft in Castaic ends in arrest

A motorist whose car apparently broke down in Castaic allegedly spotted a nearby golf cart, hopped aboard and then drove off — prompting its owners to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports that a golf cart had been stolen on property on Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic.



“He took on the golf cart,” Lt. Rob Hahnlein said Monday. “When confronted, he gave it back. But he was arrested.”



