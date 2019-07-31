Bob Kellar: Calling all heroes to the Santa Clarita Marathon

It’s one of our city’s most popular and longest-running traditions. Registration is now open for the 2019 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars! This year’s event will once again feature different race distances, a family-friendly vibe, beautiful scenic trails and for the first time…a Heroes theme!



Now is the perfect time to not only start training for one of the many featured events but also register (the prices will only go up from here). The Santa Clarita Marathon, which takes place over two days on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.



The popular Mayor’s Walk, presented by Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, and consists of an approximately 3-mile walk through the city’s trails and paseos, starting and ending at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. This year will also see the return of the Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which will be open to all students in Santa Clarita who meet a certain age requirement. More information on the requirements for the Final Mile Challenge and instructions on registering will be distributed when schools are back in session in August.



Now what is the “Heroes Edition” and what does it mean for participants and spectators? It means that you can, and should, dress up as your favorite hero throughout the weekend!



Maybe your hero has superpowers. Maybe he or she has achieved great things in his or her respective industry. Or Maybe your hero is someone who has shown extraordinary strength and courage in the face of adversity.



The city of Santa Clarita wants participants to remain safe while out on the course, so be sure that your outfit still allows you to move freely and will not interfere with others who are running in the event. As the Santa Clarita Marathon gets closer, more information on costume restrictions and safety regulations will be sent directly to registered runners.



This is the first time the Santa Clarita Marathon is taking on a theme for the weekend and spectators are also invited to get involved. Whether you have a friend or family member participating in one of the races or just enjoy setting up a chair and cheering on runners along the route, you can contribute to the Heroes Edition by also dressing up as your favorite hero.



The Santa Clarita Marathon is one of the premier events that take place in the city each year. Runners from throughout California, as well as those from other states and even countries, travel to the Santa Clarita Valley to take part in one or more of the races offered.



Explore all the weekend has to offer by visiting the marathon’s official website at scmarathon.org. You can also stay up to date on the latest marathon news and information by following the Santa Clarita Marathon on Facebook and Twitter.



Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]