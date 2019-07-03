CHP ends pursuit out of Long Beach, takes woman into custody in Castaic

California Highway Patrol officers with the Newhall-area station ended a pursuit without incident Tuesday night, taking a suspect from Long Beach into custody around 11:30 p.m.

“It started off with Long Beach (Police Department),” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard. “(A female driver) failed to yield and continued all the way up into our area.”

CHP officers took over the pursuit on the 405 Freeway, near the Devonshire Boulevard exit.

Once alerted to the situation, CHP officers were able to deploy spike strips north of Santa Clarita on Interstate 5.

“We got our units in position a little further north, around Lake Hughes Road, where we utilized the spike strips,” said Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area station. “It was a successful deployment of the spike strips.”

The woman was taken into custody without incident.

CHP officers did not have information on the incident that prompted her to allegedly flee from officers.

