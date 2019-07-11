Deputies: Submachine gun found in parolee’s Castaic home

1 min ago
Add Comment
Emily Alvarenga
The firearms deputies reported to have found in a parolee's home in Castaic Wednesday. Courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported that they found a fully automatic submachine gun in a Castaic home after responding to reports of a family disturbance Wednesday night. 

Once deputies found out one of the parties was on parole, they did a compliance check, and found the gun, a .45 ACP Thompson, as well as three other firearms, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s station Wednesday.

Deputies then arrested the man on suspicion of several charges, including being a felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, a parole violation and being under the influence of a controlled substance as he was also under the influence of heroin at the time, the post said.

The suspect was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Jail and booked.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.