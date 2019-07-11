Deputies: Submachine gun found in parolee’s Castaic home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported that they found a fully automatic submachine gun in a Castaic home after responding to reports of a family disturbance Wednesday night.



Once deputies found out one of the parties was on parole, they did a compliance check, and found the gun, a .45 ACP Thompson, as well as three other firearms, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s station Wednesday.



Deputies then arrested the man on suspicion of several charges, including being a felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, a parole violation and being under the influence of a controlled substance as he was also under the influence of heroin at the time, the post said.



The suspect was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Jail and booked.

