Dogs involved in high-speed RV pursuit find a home

The two dogs involved in an RV pursuit in May that started in Santa Clarita now have a new home.



Starlett and Onyx, two female mastiffs, were rescued by Foxy and the Hounds Rescue in June after spending a few days in the local shelter.



During the pursuit on May 21, Starlett jumped from the RV during the pursuit and was found later that day, while Onyx stayed in the RV until the end, where she limped with a broken and bloody paw to sit with the suspect as she was being arrested, according to Terri Fox, founder and president of Foxy and the Hounds.



The rescue never separates bonded pairs, so after caring for the dogs’ injuries, the search was on for a forever home for the two pups.



“We have a very thorough adoption process and are careful about the home we place all of our rescues (in),” Fox said in a social media post. “We were new to the media frenzy that followed once these two pups were in our car.”



Fox said they began trying to decipher “which families truly have their best interest at heart and would give them the forever home they deserve.”



Starlett and Onyx, the dogs involved in an RV pursuit in May that started in Santa Clarita, were adopted last week. Courtesy of Terri Fox

They received thousands of emails from around the country from people wanting to adopt the dogs, but decided to narrow the search to California, Fox added.



“But, there was one amazing couple, Jen Latham and Shawn Mooers and their awesome 5-year-old son, Jasper, from Oregon who were relentless and just knew these dogs were meant to be with them,” the post read. “After many emails pleading for the opportunity to adopt, we sent them an application. It came back almost immediately and was sheer perfection.”



The rescue set up a FaceTime call with Jen, and Fox said they immediately decided without a doubt that they had found the right home. Not only were they experienced mastiff owners, but “absolutely amazing people,” she added.



The rescue continued to FaceTime with the family several times a day for weeks to ensure they were a good fit, and last weekend, the family made the drive to L.A. to officially adopt Starlett and Onyx, and “it was truly magical,” Fox said.



“Our hearts are overflowing with joy, and we are over the moon knowing Starlett and Onyx will have a lifetime filled with love, cuddles and a family to call their own,” Fox said.

