UPDATE: High-speed pursuit of stolen motorhome ends in Tarzana

1 hour ago
Emily Alvarenga

California Highway Patrol apprehended the driver of a stolen motorhome in Tarzana after a high-speed pursuit left Newhall shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies observed the allegedly stolen motorhome in Towsley Canyon before initiating a traffic stop, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit after the vehicle failed to yield, Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle southbound on The Old Road until California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit westbound on the 118 Freeway, Dahring said.

During the pursuit, the motorhome hit several vehicles before coming to a stop near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana, according to Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was detained by CHP at approximately 7:35 p.m., Brandt said.

