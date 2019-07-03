Firefighters extinguish small outside fire in Newhall

Firefighters in close proximity to a small vegetation fire in Newhall had a quick handle on the situation before it could grow in size.



“We received a call at 4:06 p.m., en route at 4:08 p.m. and on scene by 4:14 p.m. to a burning hedge only,” said Austin Bennett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The small fire was reported on 5th Street and Arch Street.



The incident prompted a full brush response, dispatching out multiple engines, including from Fire Station 73 just less than a mile away from the blaze.



“This was just a small hedge burning and no structures or injuries occurred,” said Bennett.

