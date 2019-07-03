Firefighters extinguish small outside fire in Newhall

Tammy Murga
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Firefighters in close proximity to a small vegetation fire in Newhall had a quick handle on the situation before it could grow in size. 

“We received a call at 4:06 p.m., en route at 4:08 p.m. and on scene by 4:14 p.m. to a burning hedge only,” said Austin Bennett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The small fire was reported on 5th Street and Arch Street. 

The incident prompted a full brush response, dispatching out multiple engines, including from Fire Station 73 just less than a mile away from the blaze. 

“This was just a small hedge burning and no structures or injuries occurred,” said Bennett. 

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]