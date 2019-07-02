Hill touts second quarter fundraising totals

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, announced Tuesday that she raised more than $720,000 in the second fundraising quarter of the 2020 campaign cycle, bringing her total fundraising for the 2020 cycle to a total of more than $1.365 million.

For context, Steve Knight, the former incumbent of the 25th Congressional District raised approximately $430,000 in the first two quarters of both the 2016 and 2018 cycles and less than 10 Democrats across the country raised more than $720,000 last quarter, according to a news release from Lindsay Bubar, a Los Angeles-based political consultant.

“Every single day, the priorities of our community – access to health care, housing we can afford and a government that is accountable only to the people – are what drives me to keep fighting,” Hill said in Bubar’s release. “In 2018, grassroots organizing helped elect a new generation of leaders who are serious about standing up to special interests and bringing their community’s voice to Congress. I am so grateful for their continued support.”

To date, the congresswoman has had 10,000 individual donors since January and 48,747 since the 2018 cycle, according to the release.

“In the past, rejecting corporate PAC money made it difficult for candidates to contend with their opponents and get their message out to voters. But our grassroots supporters are tired of corporations and special interests driving the agenda in Washington,” Hill added in Tuesday’s release. “Never accepting a dollar of corporate PAC money for my campaign was made possible because of their support and am so honored by their confidence.”