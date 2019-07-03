SCAA hosts ‘This is America’ exhibit

“This is America,” a brand new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, opens on July 5 and runs until Sept. 1. A free reception to meet the artists will be held July 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the group’s gallery in Newhall.

“Artworks will feature various people, cultures, cities and landscapes found in America,” said Mardio Georgio. There are many beautiful wall paintings, jewelry, decor items, and small and miniature pieces for purchase. Some artists will provide live demonstrations on selected days throughout the show. A sneak preview is shown here:

Chrystal Walker: “‘A Little Luck.’ Sometimes life throws us a huge storm but there are little clouds of luck nearby. Right place, right time and a good omen driving through; this shot was taken near the Utah Salt Flats. Photography has been a first love of mine.”

“Small Town Picnic,” by George Goldberg

George Goldberg: “‘Small Town Picnic’ is a childhood memory from growing up in small-town America.” www.georgegoldbergartist.com

“9/11 Never Forget,” by Olga Kaczmar

Olga Kaczmar: “‘9/11 Never Forget’ depicts the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and the heroic response of the New York City Fire Department. Approximately 3,000 people were killed.” Fineartamerica.com/artists/olga+Kaczmar/painting

“California Gold,” by Mardi Georgio

Mardi Georgio: “‘California Gold’ represents the golden grasses and eucalyptus typically found in California.”

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. Gallery hours are during Senses Thursdays, Fridays 5-9 p.m., Saturday 2-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

SCAA is the only nonprofit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989. For inquiries, see www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.