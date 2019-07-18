Thieves make off with makeup

Deputies began combing the area around Magic Mountain shortly after noon Thursday, looking for makeup thieves.



Shortly before 12:30 p.m., at least two people, possibly four, entered the Ulta Beauty store on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, near McBean Parkway, stole some cosmetics, got back to the car and drove away.



Deputies were alerted to the burglary and were told to look for a grey 2004 Honda Civic last seen traveling westbound on Magic Mountain Parkway toward Interstate 5.



“They stole some makeup,” Lt. Jim Royal said.



“They then ran out of the store and got into a Honda,” he said, noting the thieves stole makeup, perfume and other cosmetics.



A car matching the description was last southbound on I-5 approaching Highway 14.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

