Closing arguments expected Monday in child sex case

A year after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the case of a former Disney executive charged with engaging in lewd acts with a child, a brand new jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the man’s retrial on the same charges.



Jonathan Blake Heely, 60, of Santa Clarita, was held to answer Feb. 28, 2018, for three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.



In July 2018, after a four-day trial, jurors were unable to reach a verdict and a new trial was ordered.



The second trial got underway last month and is now coming to an end.

Heely is charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006 and 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted as charged, Heely faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.

