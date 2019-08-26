College of the Canyons accepts donation from car dealers group

College of the Canyons recently received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association, or GLANCDA, to benefit the college’s automotive technology program.

COC Chancellor Diane Van Hook and Gary Sornborger, COC automotive program chair, were presented with a check with the funds, which allows the program to purchase equipment, curriculum materials and supplies required to expand its hybrid-vehicle training program.

Cheri Fleming, GLANCDA board member and co-owner of Valencia Acura, explained how the donation was gratifying in more ways than one.

“As a business owner and resident of the Santa Clarita Valley and proud member of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association,” said Fleming. “I’m grateful that we have such a worthy cause at College of the Canyons to be able to support.”

Murray Wood, chief development officer for the COC Foundation, shared his appreciation over the generous grant for the automotive program.

“We are very grateful to the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association for this very generous donation to our automotive technology program,” said Wood. “We have a growing need to expand upon our current curriculum to serve our students and employers better in the college service area.”

The college’s automotive technology program prepares students with the entry-level skills needed for an automotive technician position that could include dealerships, independent automotive repair facilities, along with county or federal agencies, according to college officials.

The program offers student pathways that range from one semester to two years in length allowing to quickly enter the workforce upon completion.

Student technicians are certified in ASE, or Automotive Service Excellence, certification programs and the state of California Smog Tech Training.

GLANCDA members are individuals, partnerships, or corporations owning and operating a franchised motor vehicle dealership engaged in the sales of automobiles or trucks and licensed by the State of California and located within the Los Angeles County area.

For more information about the COC automotive program click here.