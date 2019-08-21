Hit-and-run crash into hydrant leaves gusher of water

A motorist knocked a fire hydrant off its mooring Wednesday night, then abandoned the car and took off, leaving a gusher of water shooting into the air in Canyon Country.



The incident happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sierra Highway, near Scherzinger Lane and the Backwoods Inn.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department alerted officials at Southern California Edison when the released water swept over wires.



“This was a hit and run with water affecting wires,” Fire Department spokeswoman Imy McBride said.



“It was a small (traffic collision) with an abandoned vehicle,” she said.



Repair crews with the SCV Water Agency, who were also notified, got to the scene at 8:48 p.m., McBride said.



There was no further report of problems regarding water and utility wires.



