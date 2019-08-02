Hot rod driver in his 60s hurt when vehicle crashes in gully

A man in his 60s suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital Friday after his hot rod crashed into a gully on Davenport Road, near Agua Dulce.



The man was found bleeding from the head and “confused,” after the solo vehicle traffic collision happened, said Sky Cornell, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m., on Davenport near Wagon Wheel Road.



Paramedics, dispatched a couple of minutes after the crash, arrived at the scene at 12:50 p.m., Cornell said.



Before they arrived, 911 dispatchers received an update by text from the scene reporting that the “patient has head trauma and is bleeding.”



A couple of minutes later, the patient was described as “waking up and appears confused.”



“This call was for a hot rod that went down a gully,” Cornell said, noting that the vehicle was described by first responders as a T-bucket style of vehicle.



T bucket hot rods are recognized by their uncovered engines.



Officers with the California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.



After the injured hot rod motorist was treated at the scene by paramedics and before he was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, he was reported to be “kind of making sense,” Cornell said.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

