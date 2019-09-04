Potential truck buyer arrested after allegedly punching truck

A man looking to buy a truck in Newhall got so angry over the price that he allegedly punched the rear panel of the vehicle, which led to his arrest on suspicion of felony vandalism.



On Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a business on the 24100 block of Newhall Avenue regarding a vandalism incident, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The suspect was attempting to negotiate a price on a vehicle when he became upset with the employee because of the employee not lowering the price,” Miller said. “The suspect began arguing with the employee, getting to the point of agitation where he punched the rear panel of the truck he was attempting to purchase, leaving a large dent.”



A 31-year-old man from Lake View Terrace, described by deputies as a musician, was arrested by deputies on felony vandalism charges.



