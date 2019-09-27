Saugus garage fire snuffed out in less than 20 minutes

Firefighters called to a garage fire in Saugus arrived in time to keep the fire away from the house.



Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Ricki Court, a cul-de-sac, east of Via Joyce Drive and north of Plum Canyon Road.



“This call came in as a garage fire at a two-story house,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Firefighters arrived at the house at 3:15 p.m., he said, and within 20 minutes extinguished the fire.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

