City announces Santa Clarita Marathon street closures

The city of Santa Clarita has announced street closures and how to avoid traffic impacts as the 2019 marathon approaches Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the Santa Clarita Marathon events are set to take place on city multi-use trails to reduce the number of street closures, including at the West River Trail, South Fork Trail and Chuck Pontius Commuter-Rail Trail.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel will control intersections for residents living in the affected areas and detours will be provided for major road closures, the city stated in a news release Thursday.

Saturday, Nov. 2 closures:

Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Valencia Boulevard will be closed from 5-9:30 a.m. Use Valencia Boulevard or Bouquet Canyon Road as a detour.

McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard will be closed from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Use Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard as a detour.

Sunday, Nov. 3 closures:

Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Valencia Boulevard will be closed from 5-8:30 a.m. Use Bouquet Canyon Road/Railroad Avenue as a detour.

McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard will be closed from 6:30-8 a.m. Use Creekside Road to Valencia Boulevard as a detour.

Westbound Valencia Boulevard from Magic Mountain Parkway to Tourney Road will be closed from 6-8 a.m. Use Bouquet Canyon Road/Railroad Avenue or Creekside Road as a detour.

Northbound Tourney Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Eastbound Copperhill Drive from Avenida Rancho Tesoro to McBean Parkway will have one lane closed from 7 to 9 a.m.

Estaban Drive between Sandalia Drive and Covala Court will experience intermittent delays from 7 to 11 a.m.

For more information about road closures and events, visit SCMarathon.org or call 661-250-3787.

