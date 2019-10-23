Three-car traffic collision injures one person and sends one dog to the vet

By Bobby Block

A crash involving three vehicles resulted in one person being transported to the hospital and one dog receiving emergency veterinary care, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Adam Monroe.



A traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road involving three vehicles sent one person to the hospital and one dog to the vet Wednesday afternoon. October 23, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The collision slowed traffic on Soledad Canyon Road, near the offramp to Highway 14, and sent one car into a ditch around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.



California Highway Patrol officers took statements from individuals involved in the crash and directed traffic while firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.



Although multiple Southbound lanes of Soledad Canyon Road were blocked following the crash, no SigAlert was issued for the incident, according to California Highway Patrol officials.



The patient transported to the hospital sustained “minor injuries,” according to Monroe. However, he was unable to comment on the extent of injuries suffered by the dog.