Two alleged out-of-town street racers arrested

Two out-of-towners were arrested this week on suspicion of street racing, allegedly in connection with a “speed contest” not far from where more than 100 people were cited two years ago.



On Monday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call reporting several cars racing in the Valencia Industrial Center area,

“Around midnight Monday, deputies responded to the Avenue Crocker area regarding reports of vehicles racing,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“As they arrived to the scene, they observed multiple vehicles leaving the location driving at a high rate of speed,” she said.

Deputies made a traffic stop of a suspect’s vehicle, and the driver and two passengers were detained pending the deputies’ investigation.

Deputies ended up arresting the driver, a 21-year-old Northridge man, on charges of aiding a speed contest and carrying a concealed firearm in the vehicle, Miller said.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old man from San Fernando, was found to have two warrants totaling $65,000 in the system, she said, noting one of the warrants was street race-related and the other warrant was for a hit-and-run.

Both men were taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked.

In June 2017, local sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrested at least 109 people at an illegal street racing event in the Valencia Commerce Center in Castaic.

A total of 102 arrests were made for participating or simply watching the illegal speed event, CHP Capt. Edward Krusey said at the time.

Seven people were arrested on organizing the illegal event or driving in it.

