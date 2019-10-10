Wind knocks over Canyon Country senior living carport

Canyon Country residents Gary James and Candice Clark James were notified that they had become victims of the blustering winds Thursday after receiving a call from their apartment’s management office at an unfortunate time.

“I was at a funeral when the office called me,” said Clark James.

While her husband’s car was parked in their senior citizen complex parking lot, located at the corner of Flying Tiger Drive and Sierra Highway, the wind knocked over their carport overhang.

The tumbling metal fell directly on the back end of Gary James’ vehicle, blocking the back passenger-side door and preventing the car from leaving.

First responders were called to the scene to investigate shortly after 2 p.m..

“We won’t be able to move the car” until the metal sheeting and carport roof is removed, Clark James said at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt or trapped as a result of the incident.